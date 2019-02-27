Edmonton police charge man with murder in 2016 death of infant boy
The Edmonton Police Service logo is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 3:49PM EST
Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an infant.
Police say the six-month-old boy was left with a family friend to babysit on July 5, 2016, while the mother was at work.
When she came home she noticed her baby appeared to be in medical distress and called paramedics, who took the boy to hospital.
Police say the infant died of head trauma injuries the next day.
Investigators say Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks B.C., and was to appear in Edmonton court on Wednesday.
Police declined to release the name of the boy.
