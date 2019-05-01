A woman from Michigan has been charged with an impaired driving-related offence after allegedly driving to the Canadian border by mistake.

Ontario Provincial Police say the woman showed up at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia, Ont., Monday night. According to police, a border agent suspected that the woman was under the influence of alcohol and gave her a breath test, which she failed.

The woman allegedly told police that she had not meant to cross the bridge and enter Canada, but ended up at the checkpoint because she had been following directions from her vehicle’s GPS.

A 38-year-old woman from Lexington, Mich., was arrested for operating a vehicle while being over the legal blood-alcohol limit. Her driver’s licence and vehicle were seized for one week.

Immigration officials sent her back to Michigan, although she will have to return to Canada later this month for her first court date.