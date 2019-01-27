Dozens of cars involved in two pileups on Quebec highways
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 3:15PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 5:07PM EST
MONTREAL - Several people suffered minor injuries after dozens of cars were involved in two separate pileups on Quebec's road network on Sunday morning.
The largest of the crashes involved between 40 and 50 vehicles on Highway 40 near L'Assomption, about 45 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the westbound portion of the highway remained closed as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
An earlier crash involving 17 vehicles occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on the 640 highway in Rosemere, in the Laurentians area.
One person suffered minor injuries, and the road was partially closed until early this afternoon.
Police did not say what could have caused the crashes.
