Death of man, 88, following altercation at seniors' residence a homicide: police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 11:47AM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Durham regional police say a death in an Oshawa, Ont., seniors' residence is now being treated as a homicide.
Police say two men -- aged 88 and 76 -- were involved in a physical altercation at the facility on April 27.
They say the 88-year-old man fell and broke his pelvis and died two weeks later of complications from his injuries.
Investigators say charges have not been laid at this point.
