A Montreal woman is expected to face charges in the death of her mother, who was found lying on the sidewalk outside their shared apartment with a stab wound in her back.

The 61-year-old stabbing victim was rushed to hospital where she died, police said. Her 34-year-old daughter was arrested at the scene.

Neighbours say they were alerted to a dispute at the home around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, when they heard screams coming from within. One neighbour said it sounded like a young woman’s scream.

The victim was discovered a short time later.

“Our investigators are still on the scene trying to determine what exactly happened during the sequence of events,” Raphael Bergeron, of Montreal police, told CTV Montreal.

One neighbour said the daughter has a history of mental illness and could often be heard fighting with her mother. Another neighbour said ambulances often came to the apartment.

“This is a quiet street,” he said.

Another neighbour said he saw police carrying a baby out of the apartment on the night of the incident.

Charges are expected to be laid.

With files from CTV Montreal