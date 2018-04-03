

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Thick dust, noxious smells and ear-splitting noise disrupted what was supposed to be a relaxing getaway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Vacationers said they shared the two-week voyage from Miami to Los Angeles with a crew of workers on what amounted to a construction site at sea.

Photos shared on Facebook show stockpiles of building supplies, some with hazardous material warnings, sitting side-by-side with lounge chairs on the ship’s decks. Video shot by passengers captured ongoing noise from workers using power tools.

Passenger Wayne Jenkins said his wife nearly fainted after becoming overwhelmed by the smell of chemicals.

“I want to know what the heck we were exposed to,” he told CTV Vancouver Island on Monday. “It was full-blown construction going on.”

During the trip, large areas of the Norwegian Sun were roped off with caution tape and signs reading “beautification in process” as several of the vessel’s decks were being resurfaced. The ship is expected to arrive in Victoria this week, where work will continue while the ship is in dry dock.

Some of the more than 2,000 passengers posted photos and video of their experience to a Facebook group dedicated to the March 16 voyage. Some members shared the Material Safety Data Sheets for barrels of primer paint that they snapped photos of.

Others are demanding refunds from Norwegian Cruise Line.

Passenger Jill Davies said she spoke to the Norwegian Sun’s captain about why significant construction work was being done during her vacation.

“It was quite clear it was way beyond their control,” she said. “This was a decision made at head office.”

The Norwegian Cruise Line has offered passengers 25 per cent off another cruise until March 2019.

Jenkins said that’s not enough.

“If I want that 25 per cent, I want it in my pocket, because I don’t want to give it to NCL,” she said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Amber Schinkel