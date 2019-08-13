Crown won't appeal Dennis Oland verdict
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's Public Prosecution Service will not appeal last month's acquittal of Dennis Oland on a charge of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multi-millionaire father, Richard.
Oland, 51, was charged with the killing in 2013 and spent close to a year in prison after being convicted by a jury in 2015.
That verdict was overturned on appeal in 2016 and the new trial ordered -- this time before judge alone.
In his July 19 decision, Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench said Crown prosecutors failed to prove their case against Oland.
The prosecution service says it reviewed Morrison's decision and determined that there is no basis for an appeal.
