

The Canadian Press





WARNING: Some of the details below may be disturbing to readers

NAPANEE, Ont. - Notorious killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo will not face trial on one count of weapons possession after the Crown withdrew the charge this morning.

Authorities accused the maximum-security inmate of possessing a "shank" -- consisting of a screw with a pen as a handle -- in prison in February.

The Crown says the charge was withdrawn because there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The 54-year-old Bernardo had said he wanted to get the trial done before a parole hearing scheduled for later this month.

Also known as the "Scarborough rapist," Bernardo was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls and numerous sexual assaults.

He was labelled a dangerous offender and was not to be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years since his arrest in southern Ontario in early 1993.

Killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo appearing via video link this morning at a trial in Napanee, On. He’s accused of making a crude weapon in prison with a pen and a screw. 930 start of trial delayed because his lawyer has yet to show up. Bernardo wearing blue t-shirt. — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) October 5, 2018

Bernardo matter over.

Crown says as a result of a review of issues there is no prospect conviction and have withdrawn the charge. — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) October 5, 2018