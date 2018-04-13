

Convicted serial killer Paul Bernardo appeared in court Friday, to face a new charge of possessing a homemade weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Bernardo was allegedly found in possession of a homemade shank composed of a screw and a pen on Feb. 9, 2018.

Bernardo, 53, appeared in Napanee Superior Court Friday via video link from Millhaven Institution maximum security prison.

He was seen wearing a blue T-shirt for the 10-minute video appearance. As he was waiting for court proceedings to begin, he was seen smiling and laughing with someone off-camera, presumably a prison guard, reports CTV Toronto’s Tamara Cherry.

Bernardo’s lawyer requested more disclosure and the matter was put over until May 18.

Bernardo was convicted in the kidnapping, tortures and murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy, 15-year-old Kristen French.

He was designated a dangerous offender and sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 25 years. He has been serving his sentence segregated from other inmates.

He became eligible for day parole last year.

Bernardo’s co-accused, Karla Homolka, was convicted of manslaughter in Mahaffy’s and French’s deaths and served 12 years before being released in 2005.

