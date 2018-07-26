

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A fundraising campaign has been launched for the family of a seven-year-old girl who was found dead in a B.C. apartment building, as investigators remain tight-lipped about what happened in the case they’ve deemed a homicide.

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was found in a newer apartment complex where she lived in Langley, B.C. on Sunday evening. Investigators have not released a cause of death or any other information regarding the circumstances leading up to it.

Police said they ruled Aaliyah’s death a homicide based on what they saw inside the suite and learned in the first days of the investigation. They also called it an isolated incident and said the public was not at risk.

Police said a 36-year-old woman who was involved in the incident was transported to hospital and is under medical care. They wouldn’t say how she was connected or what her relationship to Aaliyah was other than that they were known to each other.

Five women who said they were caregivers to Aaliyah have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her father.

“Aaliyah was an only child, and the love of her daddies [sic] life. She was the true definition of “Daddies [sic] little girl,” the message read. “Please find it in your heart to help her father take the time to heal and pay for funeral expenses and any other care he needs.”

The description also called Aaliyah an “extraordinary” girl who was “full of love, joy and light” to everyone around her.

“Now that girl we all loved so much has been taken from us, and it is devastating!! Never to see this child’s big brown eyes and out of control curly hair again is unimaginable,” the campaign said.

A neighbour told CTV Vancouver that there were five people inside the apartment when the police were called. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) refused to confirm that information.

Residents in the building said they heard a woman scream in the early hours of Sunday morning – less than seven hours before emergency crews arrived at the scene to find her body.

“It was about 3 a.m. when I woke up and heard a woman screaming. It last for quite a while. It was just one long continuous scream,” neighbour Danielle Marion told CTV Vancouver on Wednesday.

Marion said another resident heard the scream as well and called police to report it.

“The cops did come and searched the area and didn’t find anything at all,” she said.

It’s still unclear if that incident is connected to Aaliyah’s death.

Police would not comment on the reports of a scream.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Cpl. Frank Jang appealed to the public for information regarding Aaliyah’s whereabouts before she died.

“Our investigators are interested in knowing her activities, who she was meeting up with. Perhaps she was going to a park, community centre, a shopping mall,” Jang said. “If you recognize her and you have information about her, please contact IHIT.”

Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber