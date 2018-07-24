Death of 7-year-old B.C. girl investigated as homicide: police
Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rose is shown in a photo provided by IHIT.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 8:55PM EDT
LANGLEY, B.C. - Police say a seven-year-old girl whose body was found at an apartment complex in Langley, B.C., is the victim of a homicide.
Police and emergency health services were called at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the complex.
Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the girl has been identified as Aaliyah Rose and investigators want anyone who saw her on Sunday to come forward and speak to police.
He says a 36-year-old woman who is involved in the investigation is under medical care.
Jang wouldn't release the relationship between the woman and the girl, saying only they were known to each other.
No charges have been laid in the case.
