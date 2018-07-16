CREA reports June home sales down 10.7 per cent from year ago, but up from May
A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June 12, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/ THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 9:38AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in June was down 10.7 per cent from a year ago.
The result was a five-year low for the month of June.
However, sales volume was up 4.1 per cent when compared with May.
The association says it was the first substantive month-over-month increase this year.
The national average price for a home sold in June was just under $496,000, down 1.3 per cent from a year ago.
Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto markets, the average price was just over $389,000.
