

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two young cousins who family members described as best friends died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Saskatchewan.

A 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a “recreational community” near Prince Albert, a city about 140 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Police said the two victims had been visiting a residence in the area with family members. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m., but both victims were dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Police have not released the victims’ names or the precise location of the incident, citing privacy concerns. However, police noted that the victims were cousins and “their families say they were the best of friends.”

“This is an incredibly tragic incident. We are releasing limited details to give the families privacy during what must be an unimaginably difficult time,” Saskatchewan RCMP said in a statement.

The deaths are not considered suspicious, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has been called in to investigate.