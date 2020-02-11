TORONTO -- CN Rail will shut down a "significant" section of its rail network, unless the ongoing blockade just east of Belleville, Ont. is resolved, the company said Tuesday.

Protesters have disrupted travel across much of the country for several days in a show of solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline through northern British Columbia.

Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have set up blockades and protests across the country. CN Rail said unless the blockades are removed, the company will be forced to close "significant parts of its Canadian network imminently."

“It’s not just passenger trains that are impacted by these blockades, it’s all Canadian supply-chains,” JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN, said in a statement. “We are currently parking trains across our network, but due to limited available space for such, CN will have no choice but to temporarily discontinue service in key corridors unless the blockades come to an end."

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau called the blockades "dangerous" and "illegal.

"We are concerned because this has an effect on the transportation of goods by train across the country and those trains in some cases are not being able to operate as they normally do because of the blockades," Garneau told reporters in Calgary. "It also has an effect on VIA Rail… and it is actually illegal because it infringes on the Railway Safety Act and for obvious reasons it's dangerous to actually block the rails, so we are very concerned about if from that point of view."

In Quebec, Montreal's commuter rail service Exo was forced to cancel service for a second day due to a protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Near Belleville, Ont., a demonstration led to the cancellation of VIA Rail services between Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto; it has also brought freight traffic to a halt.

The passenger train company said the blockade has forced the cancellation of 34 trains on Tuesday and warned of the potential of further cancellations. The company noted refunds will automatically be transferred to passengers.

Another protest near Hazelton, B.C., is stopping VIA Rail services between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

The protests were sparked after the RCMP enforced a court injunction and began arresting those attempting to block access to the pipeline route near Houston, B.C.

The transport minister said when injunctions are obtained it's up the provinces to act, and not the federal government.

"We hope this will get resolved because it's having an important impact on the economy of the country," Garneau said. "Not only that, it also potentially presents some safety considerations and safety concerns. Obviously we hope it's going to be resolved but it is up to the provinces to make those injunctions affective by taking action."

Ruest said CN Rail was working closely with local authorities to enforce the court order injunctions.

"We have also engaged with customers, industry associations as well as officials in Ottawa and across Canada to explain to them the consequences and material impact that shutting down the railroad will have on their constituents,” Ruest said.

--with a file from CTV News Montreal, The Canadian Press