

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Ryan Macdonald





An ice wall in Nova Scotia has drawn hordes of curious spectators eager to scale the naturally-occurring structure, but local officials are urging climbers to exercise common sense.

Chunks of ice crashed ashore near Irish Vale, N.S., a community tucked along the Bras d’Or Lake in Cape Breton. The collection of ice has formed a long, shimmering wall that’s earned comparisons to a mythical wall in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Visitors have travelled from across Nova Scotia to check out the unusual phenomenon, and many people have climbed the slippery structure to snap selfies.

But such behavior could be risky, according to Big Pond volunteer fire chief John Pronk.

“Our concern right now would be small children just being too adventurous. If I could send a message out there, just exercise caution,” Pronk told CTV Atlantic.

RCMP have also issued a warning advising spectators to be careful around the ice wall. With spring around the corner, sudden changes in temperature could destabilize the structure.

Even so, the warnings haven’t dissuaded most visitors from clambering up the wall.

“It doesn’t look very safe right now, but it’s pretty well intact, pretty well frozen, so I’m going to try it anyway,” visitor Larry Keel said.

A local councilor has a different concern: the road.

“The traffic lining up along the highway is causing a safety problem,” said Ivan Doncaster. “There’s a lot of tractor trailers travelling that route, and there was a couple of close calls already.”

On Thursday, plenty of people were out on the ice snapping photos. Aubrey Lloyd drove about an hour from Glace Bay to check out the wall.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “And it’s worth it.”

Yvonne Boozan opted to take photos from the roadside using her iPad.

“I don’t want to break anything,” she said.

Earlier this winter, Niagara police shared footage of ice being blown over a retaining wall by powerful winds along the Niagara River in Ontario. In Hamburg, New York, an ice wall measuring more than three metres prompted a voluntary evacuation due to fears of home damages.