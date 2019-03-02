Spectators flock to see massive ice wall in N.S.
Dozens of residents stopped to take photos with, and to climb, the floes of ice. (Ryan Macdonald)
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Ryan Macdonald
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 2:13PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 2:15PM EST
A massive wall of ice has crashed ashore near Bras D’or Lake in Cape Breton, N.S., creating a surreal scene that would not appear out of place in an episode of the HBO hit “Game of Thrones.”
Dozens of residents stopped to take photos with the chunks of ice that had piled up on Saturday afternoon, remarking that Cape Breton – one of Canada’s top summer destinations – can be beautiful in the winter, too.
This isn’t the first ice wall this year to have garnered attention.
Last month, Niagara Police shared video footage on social media of strong winds blowing ice over a retaining wall along the Niagara River near Lake Erie.
And further south, in Hamburg, New York, police issued a voluntary evacuation order after an accumulation of more than three metres of ice threatened to destroy homes and businesses in the area.
