

CTVNews.ca Staff





Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a man involved in a violent carjacking.

Video shows a 52-year-old man being dragged from his parked car at a McDonald’s in Langford, B.C., on Dec. 17. His vehicle was then stolen and he was nearly run over.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released the CCTV footage of the attack and theft.

RCMP in West Shore, B.C., appealed for information from the public the day after the incident, but are still investigating.

“The robbery occurred when the suspect opened the victim’s car door and grabbed him by the shoulders throwing him out of the vehicle onto the ground,” the RCMP said in a press release. (link)

“The suspect drove away nearly running over the victim. The victim sustained minor injuries to his wrist, elbow, and hip, and was transported to hospital.”

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old Caucasian male, about 5’7″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, white pants, beige boots and a black toque.

The car, a white 2009 Nissan Versa, was found in Nanaimo on Dec. 23.