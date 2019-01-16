

CTVNews.ca Staff





An apparent case of road rage in downtown Toronto was caught on camera.

Video of the Tuesday night incident shows a man running from a parked car into a crosswalk, toward a white car stopped at a stop sign.

The man appears to attempt to jump up on the car’s hood as the car starts moving forward. The car then completes its left turn onto Dundas Street East with the man clinging onto its hood.

After making the turn, the car speeds up and the man falls off. He is seen getting up before the recording stops.

Toronto police say the man suffered a minor leg injury. Investigators are looking into the incident and attempting to identify the driver of the white car.