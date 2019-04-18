Canada’s main stock index reached its highest trading value ever Thursday morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index was totalling as high as 16,587 points during early trading.

Some of the biggest gains prior to 10 a.m. were seen by cannabis giant Canopy Growth, on news it was making a major U.S. acquisition, as well as the energy and banking sectors.

The previous highwater mark of 16,586.46 points was set on July 13, 2018.

