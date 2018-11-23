Canadian Uber driver charged after series of alleged sexual assaults
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 1:50PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 1:56PM EST
Toronto police say they've arrested an Uber driver after a series of alleged sexual assaults.
They say all of the alleged assaults occurred in the early-morning hours when a man approached women and gave them rides.
In two cases, women had ordered a ride from Uber, but the man who picked them up was not the driver assigned to their request.
Police say in two other incidents the man offered the women rides.
They say the man then drove them to an area and allegedly sexually assaulted them.
A 38-year-old Vaughan man has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of forcible confinement.
