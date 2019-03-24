

CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs Canada says it is contact with officials in Florida after two Canadian citizens were found dead.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizens who were found dead in Florida. Canadian consular officials in Miami are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” Global Affairs spokesperson Stefano Maron said in a statement to CTV News.

Local media in Pompano Beach, Fla., say the Canadians were found dead in their mobile home by their neighbours on Friday.

In a news release, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office states it is treating the deaths of the two people, who have been identified as Marc and Rita Gagne, as a double homicide. The sheriff’s office wouldn’t confirm the nationality of the pair.

Police say neighbours grew concerned when they hadn’t seen the pair for a few days. A neighbour eventually knocked on the door, found the door unlocked and the pair dead inside.

Global Affairs wouldn’t provide any further information about the Canadians, citing the Privacy Act.