Canada providing another $12.1M to help ease humanitarian crisis in Yemen
In this Monday, March 28, 2016 photo, Faisal Ahmed, whose infant son, Udai Faisal, died of severe acute malnutrition, sits with his nine remaining children at his house in Hazyaz village on the southern outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hani Mohammed)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 7:01AM EST
OTTAWA - The federal government will provide another $12.1 million to help the people of Yemen survive what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition backed by the United States has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen against Iranian-allied rebels.
The UN says the war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced some 2 million people and pushed millions more to the brink of famine.
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau's office says the new assistance will be spread among several UN agencies in addition to the Red Cross to "help save lives, alleviate suffering ... and address the particular needs of women and girls."
The latest contribution announced early Friday brings Canada's total assistance for Yemen to $65 million since March 2017.
"Sadly, the conflict continues in Yemen, and its people -- particularly women and children -- continue to suffer greatly," said Bibeau in a statement.
