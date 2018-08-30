Calgary police officer charged with impaired driving at check stop
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 7:27PM EDT
CALGARY - The Calgary Police Service says one of its officers has been charged with impaired driving after being pulled over at a check stop.
The off-duty officer was stopped in Calgary around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say she wasn't working, but it's believed she had attended a police conference earlier in the day.
Amanda Hill, who has worked as a constable for 20 years, has been charged with one count of impaired driving.
Police say she has been released from duty with pay, pending further review.
They say they have released the details in the interest of public transparency.
