

The Canadian Press





Calgary could reach an all-time high temperature on Friday as a heat wave sweeps across much of Western Canada.

The Weather Network's all-time high for Calgary is 36.1 C, which was set in 1919 and matched again in 1933.

The network is forecasting 37 C on Friday, although it notes smoke from wildfires in the area could prevent the record from being broken.

Environment Canada is forecasting a temperature of 36 C on Friday in Calgary and says that's 14 degrees warmer than normal.

Saskatchewan is also expected to be hit with the heat wave with highs of 35 C on Friday and 38 C forecast for Saturday in Regina.

Parts of Manitoba are expected to reach 36 C on Saturday and 35 C on Sunday.