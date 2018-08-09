Calgary could see all-time high temperature on Friday
A kayaker travels through the Harvie Passage in Calgary.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 1:52PM EDT
Calgary could reach an all-time high temperature on Friday as a heat wave sweeps across much of Western Canada.
The Weather Network's all-time high for Calgary is 36.1 C, which was set in 1919 and matched again in 1933.
The network is forecasting 37 C on Friday, although it notes smoke from wildfires in the area could prevent the record from being broken.
Environment Canada is forecasting a temperature of 36 C on Friday in Calgary and says that's 14 degrees warmer than normal.
Saskatchewan is also expected to be hit with the heat wave with highs of 35 C on Friday and 38 C forecast for Saturday in Regina.
Parts of Manitoba are expected to reach 36 C on Saturday and 35 C on Sunday.
