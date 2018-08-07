

CTVNews.ca Staff





Parts of eight provinces remained under heat warnings Tuesday, during what is traditionally one of the hottest times of the year.

Environment Canada said above-average temperatures were expected to continue in sections of all provinces except Ontario and Manitoba.

Manitoba was expected to see its own significant heat as the week progressed, while Ontario had just come through a series of heat warnings that lasted through the Civic Holiday weekend.

Paramedics in Ottawa reported seeing an increase in calls for heat-related illnesses over the weekend.

They offered a number of tips for anyone looking to cool themselves down, including the use of cold packs and water.

“Just getting your feet or your hands into some cold water will quickly cool down your body,” said paramedic superintendent Darryl Wilton.

Other advice included taking a cool shower or bath, staying in the shade and out of the sun, and spending time in air-conditioned places.

Health Canada offers further advice for keeping body temperatures down during heat waves, including drinking water and other liquids to stay hydrated, even for people who do not feel thirsty.

The agency says people looking to stay cool should also dress in light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes, avoid the use of ovens and reschedule outdoor activities planned for times of extreme heat.

People who fail to take precautions against hot weather could be at risk for dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other diseases. Seniors, children and pregnant women are considered particularly vulnerable.

Heat can also exacerbate pre-existing illnesses and conditions. Heath authorities recommend that people watch out for friends, relatives and neighbours who may be at risk during hot periods.

With reports from CTV Ottawa's Megan Shaw and CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore