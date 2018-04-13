

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say they have identified the dead man in a photograph they released to the public earlier this year, who they believe may be a victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

In March, investigators took the rare step of sharing an image of a dead middle-aged man with a beard in the hopes of identifying him. At the time, lead investigator Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga called the decision to release the photo a “last resort.”

Earlier this week, police released an enhanced version of the photograph along with an artist’s rendition of what the man may have looked like when he was alive.

Police did not name the individual in the photo. They said more details, including whether more charges will be laid against McArthur, will be disclosed once his family has been notified.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, and Abdulbasir Faizi. The seven men all had ties to Toronto’s LGBTQ neighbourhood and disappeared between 2010 and 2017.

With files from The Canadian Press