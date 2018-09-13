British Airways flight to Calgary diverted to Iqaluit after 'technical issue'
In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, a British Airways plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP / David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 2:29PM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut - A British Airways flight to Calgary from London was rerouted to Iqaluit late Wednesday.
FlightAware, an online flight tracking tool, shows the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at 7:20 p.m. local time in Nunavut.
British Airways says in a statement Thursday that the flight was diverted as a precaution after a "technical issue."
They apologized to their customers who have been inconvenienced and delayed.
The statement around noon MDT says a replacement aircraft has landed and will depart for Calgary as quickly as possible.
They say the passengers are safe and being looked after in Iqaluit.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns
- British Airways flight to Calgary diverted to Iqaluit after 'technical issue'
- Two facing murder charges in death of man believed to have fallen from balcony
- Canadians who work in pot industry could face significant risks when crossing the border
- Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada