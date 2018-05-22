

A Vancouver Island wedding day took a tragic turn when the mother of the bride died in a surfing accident on the morning of the ceremony.

Ann Wittenberg, a government worker from Ottawa, travelled to Tofino, B.C. to see her daughter Victoria Emon get married in a ceremony on Sunday.

CTV Vancouver reported that Wittenberg ended up underwater near Long Beach that morning, during a surf session with her other daughter Rachel. A group of people pulled her to shore, where she died.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

Emon went ahead with her wedding on Sunday afternoon, saying that is what her mother would have wanted.

She thanked everyone who rushed to her mother and sister’s aid on the beach.

“I am so grateful for everyone that helped her out of the water,” Emon said. “(And) for everyone that prayed for her, especially to the girls that took care of Rachel.”

The incident happened near Lovekin Rock, where another surfer died in February.

