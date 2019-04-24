Boy dies one day after father following emergency at Winnipeg pool
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019
WINNIPEG -- A 10-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pool, along with his brother and father, at a Winnipeg apartment complex.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Aaram Misra died Tuesday, one day after his father, 38-year-old Ram Nivash Misra, also died in hospital.
Shreyaan Misra, 11, remains in critical condition.
Paramedics were called to the pool in the city's west end Sunday.
A witness described Misra and the two boys being rushed out of the building on stretchers while paramedics performed CPR.
The father, originally from India, moved to Winnipeg about seven months ago to work at an insurance company, and his family joined him a month ago.
