Bomb explodes at Mississauga, Ont., restaurant injuring at least 15
Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:43PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 1:21AM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Fifteen people were injured Thursday night when an explosion police say was caused by an "improvised explosive device" ripped through a restaurant in Mississauga. Ont.
Peel Region police say "two suspects attended the scene," detonated the devices and fled the scene.
Peel Region paramedic Joe Korstanje said three people suffered critical injuries.
"We transported three of them to trauma centres in what I would say is critical condition just from blast injuries," he said.
Korstanje said the remaining 12 victims suffered what he described as minor and superficial injuries.
Police said they received a call about the explosion in the plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and the plaza remained sealed off early Friday.
Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condo, says he was watching television and heard a loud explosion.
"It was really loud," he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently.
Other people who were shopping in neighbouring stores - and waiting for their vehicles to be released from behind the police tape - also reported hearing a loud explosion.
2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018
@Peel_Paramedics have transported 15 pts. from The Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. 3 pts. were taken to trauma centres with critical blast injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qhd9mX2wV7— Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) May 25, 2018
