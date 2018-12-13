

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Montreal and The Canadian Press





A body found in Los Cabos, Mexico is believed to be that of a Montreal-area woman who was last heard from over a week ago.

Christine St-Onge was last seen Dec. 4, while on vacation in Los Cabos with a male friend. Her travel partner returned home one day earlier than planned and died of an apparent suicide.

The 41-year-old travel agent was supposed to return to Canada Dec. 6.

Mexican newspaper BCS Noticias reported Wednesday that a decomposing body believed to be St-Onge’s had been discovered at a hotel in Los Cabos. Investigators reportedly found signs that the woman’s death had been violent and estimated that she had been dead for five to seven days.

Quebec police say the body has not been conclusively identified and a full autopsy must still be performed.