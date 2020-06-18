TORONTO -- Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of the potential for record-breaking heat in parts of Eastern and Central Canada as spring prepares to give way to summer.

Certain communities in New Brunswick and Nunavut were first out of the gate, breaking daily temperature records on Wednesday. In New Brunswick, Bathurst's high of 32.1 C tied the record set on June 17, 2000, while three other communities marked new all-time highs. The only record set in Nunavut was in Kugluktuk, where the mercury soared to 24.2 C – about 13 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

Although Nunavut has since cooled down, heat warnings remained in effect as of Thursday afternoon for all of New Brunswick, as well as all of Prince Edward Island, almost all of Nova Scotia, a large portion of Quebec including Montreal and Quebec City, and some parts of northern and eastern Ontario.

In Halifax, forecasts called for highs of 32 C or 33 C through Saturday. In Moncton, N.B. the temperature was expected to reach a record 34 C on Friday but cool significantly by Saturday, while parts of northeastern New Brunswick were told to brace for humidex values that could top 40.

The heat warning issued for Montreal warned of temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s until early next week, with humidex values between 35 and 40. As of Thursday afternoon, daily highs of at least 30 C were in the forecast through Tuesday.

Hot weather is also in the forecast for Ottawa, where Saturday's forecast high is 34 C, although no heat warning had been issued for the National Capital Region as of Thursday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises anyone in an area experiencing extreme heat to drink lots of water, limit physical activity and try to head outside only during the coolest parts of the day.

Summer begins across Canada and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday at 5:43 p.m. EDT.