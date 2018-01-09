Bertrand Charest's lawyer appeals client's 12-year prison term
Court drawing of Bertrand Charest during a bail hearing in St-Jerome, Que., on March 16, 2015. (Mike McLaughlin / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 5:44PM EST
MONTREAL -- The lawyer for ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest has filed an appeal of his client's 12-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his teenage students.
Charest was found guilty last June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing.
The convictions involved nine of the 12 women who'd accused Charest of crimes dating back more than 20 years.
All but one of the 12 were under the age of 18 at the time, with the youngest being 12 years old.
With time served in detention since his arrest in 2015, Charest had seven years and 10 months left in the sentence when it was handed down Dec. 8.
Charest, who was denied bail Dec. 18, is already appealing the guilty verdicts.
