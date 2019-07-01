

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst





Vancouver-area rescuers are asking people heading into the wilderness to plan ahead and be careful, after they received at least five calls for help over the Canada Day long weekend.

On Monday, North Shore Rescue had to assist two hikers who had set out to do the famous “Grouse Grind” hiking trail up Grouse Mountain, but opted last-minute for a more difficult trail and ended up stuck.

Rescuers managed to reach the women and walked them down the mountain a few hours after receiving the initial call.

One of the hikers, Carla Guile, told CTV Vancouver, “We kind of got caught and I just didn’t want to go any further without assistance.”

North Shore Rescue search manager Stan Sovdat said the women were right to call for help, but they “should have been prepared.”

On Sunday, North Shore Rescue responded to at least three calls. First they used ropes to help a hiker stuck on a trail. Then they saved a 55-year-old man who was knocked unconscious after falling and hitting his head while hiking near Norvan Falls. Later on, they rescued a lost hiker.

On Saturday, rescuers used a helicopter with an infrared camera to scour the mountains until they found another lost person.

Sovdat said people should always tell a friend where they’re going before they head out hiking. He also said they should bring the “10 essentials:”

1. A light, such as a flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries

2. A signaling device, such as a whistle, bear bangers or a flare

3. Fire starter, such as matches in a waterproof bag or a lighter

4. Warm clothing, such as a jackets, hiking socks and a toque

5. A pocketknife or small saw that can be used to make a fire

6. Shelter, such as a thermal tarp

7. Water and food, including things like energy bars

8. A first-aid kit

9. A compass and map or GPS

10. A cellphone or satellite phone