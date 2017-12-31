

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - About 10,000 people across British Columbia's Lower Mainland are still in the dark after ice storms swept through the Fraser Valley.

BC Hydro has posted a statement on its website saying around 90 teams are working to restore power to all customers "as quickly and as safely as possible," but some people may be left without electricity overnight Sunday.

Spokeswoman Tanya Fish has said the storms on Thursday and Friday left about 120,000 people in the area without power.

The storms left the region coated in thick layers of ice, which snapped tree branches and downed power lines.

BC Hydro said in a tweet Saturday that the ice also caused extensive damage to several power stations and crews have been de-icing sensitive equipment, some of which required replacement.

The company says all substations have been energized, which will help crews better determine how to restore electricity to customers who are still without power.