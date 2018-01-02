'Backhoe bandits' snatch ATM from N.L. pharmacy
The damaged storefront of a Lawtons pharmacy is shown in Paradise, N.L. (NTV)
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 2:47PM EST
Police near St. John’s, N.L., are digging through the evidence after a pair of backhoe bandits used a commandeered front-end loader to smash into a pharmacy and snatch a cash machine from inside.
The incident happened at a Lawtons in the town of Paradise early Friday, just off a main highway. The thieves allegedly used the backhoe on the front-end loader to break through a plate glass window and break the ATM off its mounting.
The front-end loader was found abandoned on a nearby street, but the ATM has not yet been located, police say.
Clean-up crews used heavy equipment to clear up the damage.
No arrests have been made.