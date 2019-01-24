Baby was in truck impaired driver crashed into tree, police say
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing her pickup truck into a tree. York Regional Police say a baby and a puppy were in the truck at the time. (York Regional Police)
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:06PM EST
An Ontario woman had a baby in her pickup truck and had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood when her vehicle hit a tree, police say.
York Regional Police say officers could smell alcohol on the woman’s breath when they responded to the scene of the collision in Georgina, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the woman, a 17-month-old baby and a puppy exited the vehicle before officers arrived. None of them were hurt. There was also debris scattered around the area, including a stroller.
A 30-year-old woman from East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving.
The Children’s Aid Society has also been contacted.
