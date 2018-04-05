

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Officials continue to investigate what caused the death of one child and sent 14 others to hospital with flu-like symptoms from a home on a First Nation in Alberta.

Emergency Medical Services have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning or some other toxic substance, CTV Calgary’s Mark Villani reported on Thursday morning. He said they believe the cause of the illness is “medical in nature.”

Paramedics were called to the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, located approximately 60 kilometres west of Calgary, regarding two children in medical distress just before noon on Wednesday. When crews arrived, they discovered a four-month-old boy dead at the scene and another child in serious condition. Thirteen other patients, including four teenagers, were also transported to Alberta’s Children Hospital in Calgary.

The 14 patients, who range in age from four-months-old to a male in his late teens, remain in hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The affected individuals were all members of the same extended family and were inside the same home on the First Nation at the time of the emergency, Villani confirmed.

The medical examiner has arrived in the community to investigate.

The Ministry of Indigenous Services has offered its support to the Stoney Nakoda First Nation during this difficult time.

With files from CTV Calgary