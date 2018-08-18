B.C. mom says school policy forces her to buy supplies she already has
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:57AM EDT
With the school year fast approaching, one mother in New Westminster, B.C. says a policy at her daughter’s school forces her to buy supplies she doesn’t need and already has.
Alice Cavanagh, says her daughter Elizabeth’s school -- Ecole Qayqayt Elementary -- does the school supply shopping for its students each year, at a price of up to $50 per student. But there is no clear opt-out option. That has left Cavanagh with leftover scissors, glue and pencil sharpeners that were bought the year before and that are still good.
"It seems wasteful to me," said Cavanagh told CTV Vancouver. "It seems financially wasteful as well as environmentally wasteful."
"It's not huge, but I know if I bought only what she needed this year, it would be around $20."
Cavanagh says Qayqayt's principal told her it’s the only way to ensure each child has the proper supplies for the school year.
The New Westminster School District says it is reviewing how their schools manage supplies. Parents can expect any changes to be enacted for the 2019-2020 school year.
With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Tina Fontaine's family trying to heal together 4 years after her death
- Edmonton to crack down on loud vehicles with photo radar-style tech
- Vandals spray-paint statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $16 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Thousands gather in Fredericton for shooting funeral