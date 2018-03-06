Assignment containing N-word removed after parents complain
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 11:16AM EST
MONTREAL - A Quebec publishing house says it has removed a French grammar assignment that contained a racial slur.
The recent homework for Grade 6 students at a Montreal elementary school included the French equivalent of the N-word.
Two mothers brought the assignment to public attention after complaining to the Montreal-based Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations.
The inclusion of the word only came to the attention of the school board and the publisher of the material after the mothers' complaint was reported Monday.
Although it hasn't received a formal complaint, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board says it does not endorse in any way the use of such an expression.
Meanwhile, publishing house Editions de l'Envolee says the online document, which was first published in 1996, has been removed from circulation and will be replaced.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Thunder Bay police probe into Indigenous man's death tainted by racism: review
- Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone for father's alleged murder
- Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
- Dozens of tips after cops ask for help IDing man believed to be McArthur victim
- Group wants Nova Scotia to intercede in former child refugee's deportation case