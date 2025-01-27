ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Advocates say Canada needs to look at alternatives after 9th province decides to stop immigration detention in jails

By Noushin Ziafati

Published

A guard stands outside the gates of an immigrant holding centre in Laval, Que., Monday, August 15, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.