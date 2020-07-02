OTTAWA -- The man who police say was armed when he was arrested near the residence of the governor general in Ottawa this morning is an active member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The RCMP has not released the identity of the man as charges are pending, but said he is "currently in custody and is being interviewed."

The RCMP said the individual was able to get access to the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive at 6:40 a.m. He was arrested shortly after "without any incident."

In a statement to CTV News, the Department of National Defence said CAF “is collaborating closely with the RCMP.”

“As the RCMP is the lead investigative body for this matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time,” the statement reads.

Ottawa Police tweeted a request that residents avoid the area early Thursday morning, but weren’t clear on the details of the operation.

Police confirmed Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage but were also absent at the time of the incident.

A police robot is conducting a search of a four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with Manitoba license plates that is stopped on the driveway leading from the street entrance to the doors of Rideau Hall. The truck’s airbags have been deployed and there is damage to the front gates of the grounds.

There appear to be boxes and a black garbage bag in the back seats of the truck and an orange cooler sitting on the front passenger seat filled with ice packs.

A sniffer dog is also scanning the area.

RCMP has not released any details about how the vehicle may be linked to the incident.

