Anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting being commemorated over four days
Police attend the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Monday January 30, 2017. A shooting at a Quebec City mosque left six people dead and eight others injured Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 4:19AM EST
QUEBEC - The one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting will be commemorated over a period of four days, beginning today.
It was on Jan. 29, 2017, that a shooter entered the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec City and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously.
The first event will be a seminar entitled "Living Together With Our Differences," which is organized by an anti-radicalization centre. The mosque will host a special prayer tonight that will be open only to Muslims, although the event will be broadcast online.
On Saturday, the mosque is organizing an open house featuring widows of the victims as well as others touched by the tragedy.
On Sunday evening, a spiritual rally will bring together members of the Muslim, Jewish and First Nations communities.
The commemoration ends Monday evening - the anniversary of the shooting - when people are invited to bring flowers and candles to a vigil, which will take place outdoors close to the mosque.
