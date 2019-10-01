An Amber Alert has been issued for five children allegedly abducted from the Niagara Region of southern Ontario.

The alert was issued shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Niagara Regional Police, Eska, Evelyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid were last seen in the area of Jordan, Ont., which is located approximately 50 kilometres east of Hamilton.

Police say the suspect in the case is a 49-year-old man named Ian MacDermid. He is described as being six feet tall and 280 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen driving a gold pickup truck.

Anyone with information about MacDermid’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

More details to come...