

CTVNews.ca Staff





A missing six-year-old Saskatchewan girl whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert has been found safe, police say.

Emma O’Keeffe had last been seen around 5 p.m. Sunday, in the back of an SUV that was parked outside a strip mall in North Battleford, Sask., with its engine running.

According to the RCMP, the SUV was stolen while one of the girl’s parents was inside a business in the strip mall. Police stressed that the case was not considered a parental abduction.

O’Keeffe has epilepsy and autism and requires medication twice a day. Her parents were concerned that going without the medication could have killed or seriously injured her.

Police said Monday morning that the girl had been found safe in North Battleford around 6:45 a.m. local time and been taken for medical care.

Further details were not immediately provided.