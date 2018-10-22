Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur waives right to preliminary hearing
TORONTO -- An alleged serial killer who is facing trial in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been ordered to stand trial on eight counts of first-degree murder.
McArthur, wearing a black sweater over a blue shirt with blue jeans, made no eye contact with the alleged victims' families that packed the small courtroom this morning.
He'll return to court on Nov. 5 when a date trial will be set.
McArthur was arrested in January and police eventually found the remains of seven men in large planters at a property where he had worked.
Investigators found the eighth set of remains in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
Lead detective Insp. Hank Idsinga has said the probe is the largest forensic investigation in the force's history.
Idsinga has said he doesn't believe there are any more alleged victims.
