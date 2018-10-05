Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur back in court Oct. 22
Bruce McArthur, 66, is seen in this undated photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 6:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 9:59AM EDT
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village has been put over for several weeks.
Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces eight counts of first-degree murder.
The remains of seven men were recovered from planters at a property where McArthur had worked in the months following his arrest last January.
Police later found the remains of the eighth alleged victim in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
McArthur appeared briefly by video Friday morning and is now expected to appear in person on Oct. 22.
Lead detective Insp. Hank Idsinga has said he doesn't believe there are any more alleged victims.
