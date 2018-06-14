Toronto police are investigating a man and woman alleged to have stolen merchandise worth $23,000 through the Air Miles rewards system.

Two images released by police on Thursday show the pair standing at the checkout counters of unidentified retailers.

“We have multiple reports on file of the method that they used to commit this fraud,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CTVNews.ca.

Sidhu said police will not publically reveal how the individuals acquired the stolen points from the company, adding that the method has been used more than 10 times to their knowledge.

“If we were to say how they did it, it’s telling others how to actually do it,” she said.

Air Miles members earn points on purchases at participating retailers, which can be redeemed for merchandise or services.

Sidhu confirmed the images released by police are from security video provided to Air Miles by their retail partners.

Air Miles’ parent company LoyaltyOne has not responded to a request for comment.