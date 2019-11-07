Alberta will study already 'compelling case' for its exit from CPP: Kenney
Information regarding the Canadian Pension Plan is displayed of the service Canada website in Ottawa on Tuesday, January 31, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 1:58PM EST
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says there's a "compelling case" to be made for his province to exit the half-century-old Canada Pension Plan -- an idea sure to face increasing scrutiny over the coming months.
With growing frustrations in his province about its place in the federation, Kenney has revealed that a deeper analysis is on the way to consider Alberta's potential withdrawal from the national pension plan.
The move, if it goes forward, would pull Albertans' multibillion-dollar share from the $400-billion pool of assets that are handled by the investment manager, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
The proposed departure, Kenney said, will be examined by a panel his government intends to create as a way to assess "fairness" for Alberta within the federation.
Talk of the CPP withdrawal follows a federal election result late last month that many say exemplified Prairie frustration toward the Liberal government in Ottawa. The federal Liberals were reduced to a minority mandate after failing to capture a single seat in Alberta or Saskatchewan.
There's also been momentum behind separatist sentiments in the two resource-dependent provinces, where their economies have struggled through a commodity downturn.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I want Stock Transportation gone': Mother irate after daughter arrives home three hours late
- Influx of scam calls frustrate Canadians across the country
- Ontario mother says her son’s light-up shoes may have caused fire
- Food vouchers replace cheques as computer woes continue for Nunavut government
- Feds ending aid to First Nation members separated from their reserve since 2011 by flooding