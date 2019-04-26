

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog says an RCMP officer is facing four criminal charges after allegedly drawing a gun at a woman during a driving dispute.

Sue Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, says the alleged road-rage incident happened near Barrhead, northwest of Edmonton, on Dec. 28, 2017.

Hughson says the woman was also confined on the side of the highway but was not injured.

Const. Barnaby Seregelyi of the Wood Buffalo detachment is charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and pointing a firearm.

Seregelyi was charged Thursday and appeared before a justice of the peace before he was released with conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead provincial court at a later date.

"It is alleged that Const. Seregelyi drove his vehicle in manner dangerous to the public, confronted the woman operating the other vehicle, pointed a firearm at her and confined her roadside," Hughson told reporters Friday.

ASIRT began investigating the alleged assault in February 2018, shortly after it was reported to the RCMP, she said.

It's not believed the woman and the officer knew each other.

ASIRT investigates circumstances involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of police misconduct in Alberta.